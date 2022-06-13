Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.06.2022 18:41:02
DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
On June 9, 2022, we received the following notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG from the notifying parties specified below:
Frankfurt am Main, June 9, 2022
Notification pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
For and on behalf of
Herrn/Mr. Saul Goldstein,
EH Partners (UK) LLP (Vereinigtes Königreich/United Kingdom),
Pennsylvania Holding Limited (Jersey),
ZSMB Holdco GP Limited (Jersey),
Activum SG Capital Management Limited (Jersey),
Activum SG VII GP Limited (Jersey),
Activum SG Fund VII L.P. (Jersey),
ASG Fund VII Holdings S.à r.l (Luxemburg/Luxembourg),
ASG Fund VII Knight S.à r.l (Luxemburg/Luxembourg)
(jointly the 'Notifying Parties')
reference is made to the voting rights notifications of Mr. Saul Goldstein pursuant to sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz WpHG) dated 18 May 2022 and 25 May 2022 concerning the exceeding of the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Instone Real Estate Group SE on 12 May 2022 and 23 May 2022, respectively, by Mr. Saul Goldstein and the entities listed above and the following is declared pursuant to section 43 para. 1 WpHG:
Best regards,
pro abs. Dr. Lucina Berger
Georg Tauser
13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group SE
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1373437 13.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Analysen
|30.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.03.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.03.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.05.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
|10,18
|-11,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVielfältige Belastungsfaktoren: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit deutlich negativer Tendenz. Auch der deutsche Leitindex setzte zu Wochenbeginn seine Kursverluste fort. Der Wall Street-Handel ist am Montag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich schlussendlich mit negativer Tendenz.