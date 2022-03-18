|
18.03.2022 14:34:45
DGAP-PVR: Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LEONI AG
Notification pursuant to section 43 para 1 WpHG
On 17 March 2022, Dipl.-Ing Stefan Pierer informed us of the following:
Due to the fact that on 21st February 2022 the threshold of 20% of the voting rights attached to shares in LEONI AG was exceeded, I hereby notify you pursuant to section 43 para 1 WpHG, also an behalf of the further subsidiaries mentioned under item 8 of the voting rights notification dated 21st February 2022, i. e. Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH and Pierer Industrie AG, as follows:
18.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1306727 18.03.2022
