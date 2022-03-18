DGAP-PVR: Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LEONI AG

Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



18.03.2022 / 14:34

On 17 March 2022, Dipl.-Ing Stefan Pierer informed us of the following:

Due to the fact that on 21st February 2022 the threshold of 20% of the voting rights attached to shares in LEONI AG was exceeded, I hereby notify you pursuant to section 43 para 1 WpHG, also an behalf of the further subsidiaries mentioned under item 8 of the voting rights notification dated 21st February 2022, i. e. Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH and Pierer Industrie AG, as follows: The investment primarily serves the implementation of strategic objectives, whereby the sale of shares, also for the purpose of achieving trading profits, is not excluded.

Depending on the stock exchange price and the general performance of the company, it is intended to obtain further voting rights, if any, by acquisition or otherwise within the next twelve months.

Influence on the election of Supervisory Board members is sought within the scope of what is legally permissible. It is currently not intended to exert influence on the composition of the Management Board. In addition, it is intended to address opinions, considerations and recommendations to the Company and thus possibly influence the appointment or dismissal of members of the Company's administrative, management and supervisory bodies.

No significant change in the capital structure of the Company, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing or the dividend policy, is currently intended.

The acquisition of voting rights was partly financed from own funds and partly based on attribution pursuant to section 34 para 1 sentence 1, no. 6 WpHG.

