DGAP-PVR: MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.04.2022 / 17:45

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: MAX Automation SE Street: Breite Straße 29-31 Postal code: 40213 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Oliver Jaster

Date of birth: 14 Jan 1970

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG

Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG

Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 Apr 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 58.97 % 0.00 % 58.97 % 41243181 Previous notification 40.25 % 0.00 % 40.25 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2DA588 0 24319244 0.00 % 58.97 % Total 24319244 58.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG 58.97 % % 58.97 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % % LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG 58.97 % % 58.97 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG 58.97 % % 58.97 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % % Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG 58.97 % % 58.97 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 58.97 % % 58.97 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs-Management GmbH % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 58.97 % % 58.97 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Reciprocal attribution of voting rights between LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG, Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG and Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG on the basis of a voting trust agreement.

Date

14 Apr 2022

