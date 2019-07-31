DGAP-PVR: MEDION AG: Correction of a release from 29/07/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MEDION AG

MEDION AG: Correction of a release from 29/07/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.07.2019 / 10:58

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: MEDION AG Street: Am Zehnthof 77 Postal code: 45307 City: Essen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900533KQNW5XT1N41

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer

Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Jul 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.996 % 0.00 % 4.996 % 48418400 Previous notification 5.11 % 0.00 % 5.11 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006605009 0 2419157 0.00 % 4.996 % Total 2419157 4.996 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4.79 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4.79 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4.79 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4.79 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4.79 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4.79 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc. 4.79 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

25 Jul 2019

