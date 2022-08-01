|
01.08.2022 16:00:04
DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1409743 01.08.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MorphoSysmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MorphoSysmehr Analysen
|27.07.22
|MorphoSys Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.22
|MorphoSys Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.05.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.07.22
|MorphoSys Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MorphoSys
|21,66
|0,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRücksetzer nach jüngsten Aufschlägen: ATX gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX an der Nulllinie -- Wall Street stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte am Vormittag zulegen, rutscht jedoch am Nachmittag an die Nulllinie zurück. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in der Nähe des Schlusskurses von Freitag. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün.