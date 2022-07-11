DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE
NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.07.2022 / 14:06
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|NORMA Group SE
|Street:
|Edisonstr. 4
|Postal code:
|63477
|City:
|Maintal
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299000LM9HC76W5XD46
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Allianz SE
City of registered office, country: Munich, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.995741061565 %
|0.00 %
|2.995741061565 %
|31,862,400
|Previous notification
|4.07 %
|0.00 %
|4.07 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1H8BV3
|0
|954,515
|0.00 %
|3.00 %
|Total
|954,515
|2.995741061565 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Asset Management GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Global Investors GmbH
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|All holdings included in this notification are managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The holdings of Allianz Global Investors GmbH subject to this notification are derived from the voting rights notification published on June 20, 2022, which remains unaffected by this voting rights notification.
Date
