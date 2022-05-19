DGAP-PVR: Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: OboTech Acquisition SE

Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)



19.05.2022 / 09:22

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as the Transparency Law and the Transparency Regulation) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:



OboTech Acquisition SE LEI: 222100W9V7IC82G71598 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 16/05/2022 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.54% 4.62% 5.16% 25,325,000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.92% 3.91% 4.83% 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) LU2334363566 137,000 0.54% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 137,000 0.54% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights Securities Lending Open 1,003,371 3.96%

SUBTOTAL B.1 1,003,371 3.96% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Warrant 30/04/2026 Physical 165,572 0.65%

SUBTOTAL B.2 165,572 0.65% 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

(please tick the applicable box)



[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): N Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1 3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2 4 Goldman Sachs International 3

9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Additional informationxvi: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. Done at Warsaw On 18/05/2022

19.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

