16.05.2022 09:48:57

DGAP-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.05.2022 / 09:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PNE AG
Street: Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
Postal code: 27472
City: Cuxhaven
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Benedikt Nikolaus Dr. Kormaier
Date of birth: 07 Dec 1979

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 May 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.03 % 0.00 % 5.03 % 76603334
Previous notification 3.07 % 0.00 % 3.07 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0JBPG2 0 3850000 0.00 % 5.03 %
Total 3850000 5.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Benedikt Nikolaus Kormaier % % %
ENKRAFT CAPITAL GmbH % % %
ENKRAFT IMPACTIVECAP GmbH % % %
ENKRAFT IMPACTIVE GmbH & Co. KG % % %
- % % %
Dr. Benedikt Nikolaus Kormaier % % %
ENKRAFT CAPITAL GmbH % % %
ENKRAFT IMPACTIVE.capital GmbH % % %
ENKRAFT IMPACTIVE GmbH & Co. KG % % %
- % % %
Dr. Benedikt Nikolaus Kormaier % % %
ENKRAFT CAPITAL GmbH % % %
ENKRAFT IMPACTCAP GmbH % % %
ENKRAFT IMPACT GmbH & Co. KG % % %
- % % %
Dr. Benedikt Nikolaus Kormaier % % %
ENKRAFT CAPITAL GmbH % % %
ENKRAFT IMPACT.capital GmbH % % %
ENKRAFT IMPACT GmbH & Co. KG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Attribution of 665,000 voting rights pursuant to section 34 (2) WpHG based on an acting-in-concert with Thomas Schweppe and ENKRAFT SQUARE GmbH 

Date
13 May 2022


16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1352907  16.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352907&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PNE AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PNE AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PNE AG 12,78 -1,08% PNE AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten: ATX steigt -- DAX in rot -- Asiatische Indizes tendieren höher
Der ATX zeigt sich zum Start in die neue Handelswoche leicht oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX präsentiert sich derweil schwächer. Asiens Börsen bewegen sich heute überwiegend auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen