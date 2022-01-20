DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.01.2022 / 10:55

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Street: Medienallee 7 Postal code: 85774 City: Unterföhring

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zürich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 Jan 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.83 % 4.67 % 5.49 % 233000000 Previous notification 0.23 % 4.66 % 4.89 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000PSM7770 0 1926447 0.00 % 0.83 % Total 1926447 0.83 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Lent Securities (right to recall) undetermined anytime 288632 0.12 % Long Call-Option from 03.05.2024 to 29.11.2024 10546742 4.53 % Total 10835374 4.65 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity swap 03.06.2022 Cash 37340 0.02 % Total 37340 0.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Credit Suisse Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse International % % 5.25 % - % % % Credit Suisse Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse Investments (UK) % % % Credit Suisse Investment Holdings (UK) % % % Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited % % % - % % % Credit Suisse Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. % % % Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. % % % Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC % % % - % % % Credit Suisse Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch % % % - % % % Credit Suisse Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % % Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

18 Jan 2022

