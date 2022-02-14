DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
Dear Sir or Madam,
Reference is made to my voting rights notification pursuant to sections 33 et seqq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated 14 January 2022 concerning ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
On 14 January 2022, the threshold of (i) 20% of the voting rights resulting fom shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE in total as well as (ii) 10% of the voting rights resulting from shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE directly held by Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A was exceeded. Therefore, l hereby, making this notification also on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the voting rights notification dated 14 January 2022
notify you pursuant to section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make the acquisition as follows:
I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:
II. Pursuant to section 43 para. 1 sent. 4 WpHG,
I hereby notify you that Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. used equity to acquire the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE as referred to in the voting rights notification of 14 January 2022. Regarding my person, Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A. and MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V., the acquisition occurred due to the atttribution of voting rights in accordance with section 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.
With best regards,
Silvio Berlusconi
