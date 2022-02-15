DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.02.2022 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Street:
|Medienallee 7
|Postal code:
|85774
|City:
|Unterföhring
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|21.61 %
|2.29 %
|23.90 %
|233000000
|Previous notification
|21.05 %
|2.85 %
|23.90 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000PSM7770
|0
|50347670
|0.00 %
|21.61 %
|Total
|50347670
|21.61 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Lent Securities (right to recall)
|31.05.2024 - 29.11.2024
|anytime
|5332374
|2.29 %
|
|
|Total
|5332374
|2.29 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Silvio Berlusconi
| %
| %
| %
|Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A.
| %
| %
| %
|MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
|10.15 %
| %
|10.71 %
|Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.
|11.46 %
| %
|13.18 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|The notified acquisition of shares with voting rights is made in the course of a partial termination of instruments held (as referred to under no. 7.1.b above).
Date
15.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de