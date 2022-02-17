DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Reference is made to my voting rights notification pursuant to sections 33 et seqq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated 15 February 2022 concerning ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.



On 15 February 2022, the threshold of 10% of the voting rights resulting from shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE directly held by MFE-­MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. was exceeded. Therefore, I hereby, making this notification also on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the voting rights notification dated 15 February 2022 Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A. (Milan, ltaly),

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. (Cologno Monzese, ltaly) and

Mediaset Españia Comunicación, S.A. (Madrid, Spain), notify you pursuant to section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make the acquisition as follows:



I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition: The acquisition of the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE serves to implement long-term strategic objectives. Depending on market conditions, the share price and possible strategic options and subject to regulatory approvals, if any, it is intended to acquire further voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE within the next twelve months by purchase or otherwise, including voting rights subject to instruments already held. lt is currently not intended to exercise influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, other than by the exercise of voting rights in the general meeting of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. Depending on future voting proposals by the supervisory board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE for the election of supervisory board members, it may be decided to make use of the possibility of each shareholder under the stock corporation law to submit own election proposals. It is currently not intended to materially change the capital structure of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt and the dividend policy.

II. Pursuant to section 43 para. 1 sent. 4 WpHG, I hereby notify you that MFE-­MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. used debt to acquire the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE for which the voting rights notification of 15 February 2022 was made. Regarding my person and Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A., the acquisition occurred due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with section 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.



With best regards,



