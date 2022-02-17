|
17.02.2022 08:55:00
DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Dear Sir or Madam,
Reference is made to my voting rights notification pursuant to sections 33 et seqq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated 15 February 2022 concerning ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
On 15 February 2022, the threshold of 10% of the voting rights resulting from shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE directly held by MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. was exceeded. Therefore, I hereby, making this notification also on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the voting rights notification dated 15 February 2022
I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:
II. Pursuant to section 43 para. 1 sent. 4 WpHG, I hereby notify you that MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. used debt to acquire the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE for which the voting rights notification of 15 February 2022 was made. Regarding my person and Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A., the acquisition occurred due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with section 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.
With best regards,
Silvio Berlusconi
17.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
