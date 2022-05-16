DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.05.2022 / 18:00

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Street: Medienallee 7 Postal code: 85774 City: Unterföhring

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi

Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 May 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 24.26 % 0.74 % 25.01 % 233000000 Previous notification 21.61 % 2.29 % 23.90 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000PSM7770 0 56529749 0.00 % 24.26 % Total 56529749 24.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Lent Securities (right to recall) 31.05.2024 29.11.2024 anytime 1732374 0.74 % Total 1732374 0.74 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Silvio Berlusconi % % % Finanziaria dinvestimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % % MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 11.26 % % 11.82 % Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. 13.00 % % 13.18 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

For clarification: The crossing of the threshold of 25% (shares and instruments) announced per press release of 14 March 2022 referred to voting rights excluding treasury shares held by the issuer, which did not trigger a notification obligation according to Sec. 39 WpHG. Instead, the 25% threshold of sec. 39 WpHG has been crossed on 12 May 2022.

Date

16 May 2022

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

