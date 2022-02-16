DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 16, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 11 feb 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 770.696,00 770.688,29 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 230.295,00 230.292,70 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 5.987,00 5.986,94 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 44,00 44,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 38.932,00 38.931,61 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 23.445,00 23.444,77 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 14.775,00 14.775,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 265.117,00 265.114,35 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 674.493,00 674.493,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 7.424,00 7.424,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Swap 306.951,00 306.951,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Warrant 203.292,00 203.292,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,77% 0,00% 0,00% 0,14% 2,63% Voting rights 2,77% 0,00% 0,00% 0,14% 2,63%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=120157