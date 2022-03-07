|
07.03.2022 22:03:04
DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 3, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 28 feb 2022
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
07.03.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1295977 07.03.2022
