DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 22, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 17 mar 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 960.377,00 960.377,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 1.153.035,00 1.153.035,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 542.010,00 542.010,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 17.628,00 17.628,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 5.424,00 5.424,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 39,00 39,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 10.746,00 10.746,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Swap 144.913,00 144.913,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 15.314,00 15.314,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Warrant 43.000,00 43.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 14.757,00 14.757,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 778,00 778,00 Real Real Indirectly - Benson Street Limited Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,93 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,01% 2,92% Voting rights 2,93 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,01% 2,92%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=121901