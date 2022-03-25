25.03.2022 22:02:07

DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.03.2022 / 22:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 22, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 17 mar 2022
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 960.377,00 960.377,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 1.153.035,00 1.153.035,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 542.010,00 542.010,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 17.628,00 17.628,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Ordinary share 5.424,00 5.424,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 39,00 39,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 10.746,00 10.746,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Swap 144.913,00 144.913,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 15.314,00 15.314,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Warrant 43.000,00 43.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash
Ordinary share 14.757,00 14.757,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 778,00 778,00 Real Real Indirectly - Benson Street Limited Physical Delivery
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,93 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,01% 2,92%
Voting rights 2,93 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,01% 2,92%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=121901


Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
