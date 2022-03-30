DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.03.2022 / 22:02
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 29, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 24 mar 2022
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|1.037.056,00
|1.037.045,63
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
|880.773,00
|880.773,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|453.764,00
|453.759,46
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Option
|3.863.782,00
|3.863.782,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
|9.892,00
|9.892,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|5.245,00
|5.244,95
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|39,00
|39,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
|148.918,00
|148.918,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|231,00
|231,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
|36.397,00
|36.397,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|14.757,00
|14.756,85
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|273.940,00
|273.937,26
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|187.421,00
|187.419,13
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|15.401,00
|15.400,85
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|1,00
|1,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank AG
|Physical Delivery
|Call-option
|279.500,00
|279.500,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|3,12 %
|0,00%
|0,00%
|0,22%
|2,91%
|Voting rights
|3,12 %
|0,00%
|0,00%
|0,22%
|2,91%
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=122267
