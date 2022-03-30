DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 28, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 23 mar 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 1.002.905,00 1.002.894,97 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 880.773,00 880.773,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 503.636,00 503.630,96 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 9.892,00 9.892,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 5.235,00 5.234,95 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 39,00 39,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Swap 152.217,00 152.217,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 231,00 231,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Warrant 35.741,00 35.741,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 14.757,00 14.756,85 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 43.554,00 43.553,56 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 107.990,00 107.988,92 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 7.275,00 7.274,93 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 1,00 1,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank AG Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,87 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,08% 2,79% Voting rights 2,87 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,08% 2,79%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=122222