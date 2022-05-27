DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 24, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 18 may 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 841.533,00 841.533,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 702.388,00 702.388,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Convertible bond 323.592,00 323.592,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 22.843,00 22.843,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 5.067,00 5.067,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 42,00 42,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Swap 225.549,00 225.549,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 11.868,00 11.868,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Warrant 40.049,00 40.049,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 16.092,00 16.092,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 530.730,00 530.730,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 56.168,00 56.168,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Call-option 10.700,00 10.700,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 26.853,00 26.853,00 Real Real Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Physical Delivery Convertible bond 520.202,00 520.202,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,12 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,28% 2,84% Voting rights 3,12 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,28% 2,84%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=124867