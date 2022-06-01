01.06.2022 22:04:04

DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.06.2022 / 22:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 28, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 23 may 2022
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 1.114.097,00 1.114.097,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 323.592,00 323.592,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 690.457,00 690.457,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 17.617,00 17.617,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Ordinary share 5.177,00 5.177,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 42,00 42,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery
Swap 167.885,00 167.885,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 65.858,00 65.858,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Warrant 39.840,00 39.840,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash
Ordinary share 17.146,00 17.146,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 3.924,00 3.924,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Call-option 6.200,00 6.200,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 26.853,00 26.853,00 Real Real Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 520.202,00 520.202,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 217.580,00 217.580,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 3,07 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,12% 2,95%
Voting rights 3,07 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,12% 2,95%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=125105


01.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1364269  01.06.2022 

Nachrichten

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


