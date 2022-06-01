|
01.06.2022 22:04:04
DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 28, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 23 may 2022
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
01.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1364269 01.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QIAGEN N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu QIAGEN N.V.mehr Analysen
|26.05.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.05.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|QIAGEN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.05.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.05.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|QIAGEN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.05.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.05.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|QIAGEN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.02.21
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|14.12.20
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.12.20
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|24.11.20
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|11.11.20
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.02.22
|QIAGEN Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.22
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.12.21
|QIAGEN Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.21
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|QIAGEN N.V.
|42,20
|-0,12%