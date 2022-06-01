DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 31, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 25 may 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 904.718,00 904.718,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 323.592,00 323.592,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 592.212,00 592.212,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 17.617,00 17.617,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 5.253,00 5.252,95 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 43,00 43,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Swap 207.018,00 207.018,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 27.927,00 27.926,72 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Warrant 39.743,00 39.743,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 19.785,00 19.784,80 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 40.862,00 40.861,59 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Call-option 6.200,00 6.200,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 26.853,00 26.852,73 Real Real Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Physical Delivery Convertible bond 520.202,00 520.202,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,86 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,04% 2,82% Voting rights 2,86 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,04% 2,82%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=125192