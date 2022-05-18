DGAP-PVR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Günter Papenburg, Schwarmstedt, Germany, has notified us on May 16, 2022:

Notification pursuant to Section 43 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Dear Sir or Madam,

Having reached the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Salzgitter AG, we herewith inform you of the following in accordance with Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG):

1. Our holding in Salzgitter AG is considered a long-term strategic investment. We see huge opportunities, in particular in the process of transformation that has been initiated, and are keen to support this process.



2. At the present point in time we do not intend to significantly increase our voting rights in Salzgitter AG.

3. We are already represented on Salzgitter AGs Supervisory Board and would like to have our participating investment suitably represented in the future as well. In this context, and on the basis of our shareholder capacity, we may exert an influence on appointments to other administrative, management or supervisory bodies of Salzgitter AG.

4. We are not endeavoring to make any major changes to Salzgitter AGs capital structure, particularly with regard to equity and debt financing.

5. Our available funds (equity and existing credit lines) have been used for the purchase of voting rights in Salzgitter AG.

This notification is also being made on behalf of GP Günter Papenburg AG whose voting rights are allocated to me in accordance with Section 34 (1) sentence item 1 of the German Securities Trading Act.

I submit this notification also on behalf of GP Günter Papenburg AG in accordance with Section 37 of the German Securities Trading Act.

Kind regards,



Günter Papenburg