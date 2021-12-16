16.12.2021 09:57:05

DGAP-PVR: SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.12.2021 / 09:57
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SAP SE
Street: Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
Postal code: 69190
City: Walldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification due to threshold triggered on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dietmar Hopp
Date of birth: 26 Apr 1940

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Dietmar Hopp Stiftung GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Sep 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.04 % 0.00 % 5.04 % 1228504232
Previous notification 5.04 % 0 % 5.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007164600 6500001 55435964 0.53 % 4.51 %
Total 61935965 5.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 %
-Dietmar Hopp Familienstiftung 5.04 % % 5.04 %
-Dietmar Hopp Stiftung GmbH 5.04 % % 5.04 %
- % % %
-Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 %
-DH Besitzgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG 5.04 % % 5.04 %
- % % %
-Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 %
-DH Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-DH-Assets GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-DHFS II Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-DHFS II Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-DH-LT-Investments GmbH 5.04 % % 5.04 %
- % % %
-Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 %
-DH-Assets GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-DHFS II Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-DHFS II Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-DH-LT-Investments GmbH 5.04 % % 5.04 %
- % % %
-Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 %
-DHFS II Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-DH-LT-Investments GmbH 5.04 % % 5.04 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Dec 2021


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1258425  16.12.2021 

Nachrichten