DGAP-PVR: SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SAP SE

SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.12.2021 / 09:57

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: SAP SE Street: Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 Postal code: 69190 City: Walldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification due to threshold triggered on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Dietmar Hopp

Date of birth: 26 Apr 1940

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Dietmar Hopp Stiftung GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 Sep 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.04 % 0.00 % 5.04 % 1228504232 Previous notification 5.04 % 0 % 5.04 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007164600 6500001 55435964 0.53 % 4.51 % Total 61935965 5.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 % -Dietmar Hopp Familienstiftung 5.04 % % 5.04 % -Dietmar Hopp Stiftung GmbH 5.04 % % 5.04 % - % % % -Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 % -DH Besitzgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG 5.04 % % 5.04 % - % % % -Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 % -DH Verwaltungs GmbH % % % -DH-Assets GmbH & Co. KG % % % -DHFS II Verwaltungs GmbH % % % -DHFS II Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % % -DH-LT-Investments GmbH 5.04 % % 5.04 % - % % % -Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 % -DH-Assets GmbH & Co. KG % % % -DHFS II Verwaltungs GmbH % % % -DHFS II Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % % -DH-LT-Investments GmbH 5.04 % % 5.04 % - % % % -Herr Dietmar Hopp 5.04 % % 5.04 % -DHFS II Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % % -DH-LT-Investments GmbH 5.04 % % 5.04 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

14 Dec 2021

