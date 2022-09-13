|
13.09.2022 09:44:36
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Bothestr. 13-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1440567 13.09.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen
|07.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.08.22
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.08.22
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.08.22
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.22
|Scout24 Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.05.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.22
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.04.22
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|57,92
|-2,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.