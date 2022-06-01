|
01.06.2022 12:00:05
DGAP-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company)
Reference is made to the substantial notifiable shareholdings as disclosed by the Company in its 2021 Annual Report (refer to pages 57 and 58). It was noted by the Company that the substantial notifiable shareholdings as at 30 September 2021, as disclosed, might not have been complete or accurate as the onus to submit updates to the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) rests with the investors. The disclosure included inter alia - a reference to Mr. M.J. Jooste holding a voting right of 32.50%. Mr. Jooste was party to the Voting Pool Arrangements, as a result of which he had a combined voting right.
According to information provided independently to the Company, and as announced by the Company on 14 December 2017, the Voting Pool Arrangements were terminated in December 2017. Mr. Jooste was part of that voting pool but had not yet notified the AFM of the fact that as a result of its termination his voting right fell below the reporting threshold.
According to the AFM this omission has now been rectified. The AFM informed the Company on
Distribution in numbers (long position)
Distribution in percentages (long position)
The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=125330
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 1 June 2022
01.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1366279 01.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Steinhoffmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Steinhoffmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steinhoff
|0,16
|-3,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Inflations- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX verliert vorbörslich leicht -- DAX vor Handelseröffnung etwas stärker -- Asiatische Börsen tendieren schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor Handelseröffnung etwas leichter. Der DAX dürfte dagegen etwas höher starten. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte müssen am Dienstag überwiegend Einbußen verkraften.