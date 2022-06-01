01.06.2022 12:00:05

DGAP-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.06.2022
DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company)

Reference is made to the substantial notifiable shareholdings as disclosed by the Company in its 2021 Annual Report (refer to pages 57 and 58). It was noted by the Company that the substantial notifiable shareholdings as at 30 September 2021, as disclosed, might not have been complete or accurate as the onus to submit updates to the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) rests with the investors. The disclosure included inter alia - a reference to Mr. M.J. Jooste holding a voting right of 32.50%. Mr. Jooste was party to the Voting Pool Arrangements, as a result of which he had a combined voting right.

According to information provided independently to the Company, and as announced by the Company on 14 December 2017, the Voting Pool Arrangements were terminated in December 2017. Mr. Jooste was part of that voting pool but had not yet notified the AFM of the fact that as a result of its termination his voting right fell below the reporting threshold.

According to the AFM this omission has now been rectified. The AFM informed the Company on
1 June 2022 that a substantial holding notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM and was published as follows.

Date of transaction: 14 December 2017
Person obliged to notify: M.J. Jooste
Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173
Place of residence: Amsterdam
 

Distribution in numbers (long position)

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settle-ment
Ordinary share 0.00 0.00 Real Real Indirectly (Mayfair Speculators (Pty) Ltd) N/A
 

Distribution in percentages (long position)

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Voting rights 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
 

The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=125330

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 1 June 2022


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com

 
