DGAP-PVR: TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer AG
TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.02.2022 / 12:53
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|TeamViewer AG
|Street:
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|Postal code:
|73033
|City:
|Göppingen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0,86 %
|4,42 %
|5,28 %
|201070931
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2YN900
|1731179
|0
|0,86 %
|0,00 %
|Total
|1731179
|0,86 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|1166861
|0,58 %
|Listed Call Options
|18.03.2022-16.12.2022
|Until 18.03.2022-16.12.2022
|901200
|0,45 %
|Certificates
|19.04.2022-05.05.2022
|19.04.2022-05.05.2022
|14156
|0,01 %
|
|
|Total
|2082217
|1,04 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|OTC Call Options on Basket
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|690695
|0,34 %
|Contracts For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|19462
|0,01 %
|Euro Medium Term Note
|27.01.2027
|27.01.2027
|Cash
|10159
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Options
|18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|3041268
|1,51 %
|OTC Put Options
|18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|179279
|0,09 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|2681512
|1,33 %
|Listed Put Options
|18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|179279
|0,09 %
|
|
|
|Total
|6801654
|3,38 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
