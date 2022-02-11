DGAP-PVR: TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer AG

TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



11.02.2022 / 12:53

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TeamViewer AG Street: Bahnhofsplatz 2 Postal code: 73033 City: Göppingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 07 Feb 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0,86 % 4,42 % 5,28 % 201070931 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2YN900 1731179 0 0,86 % 0,00 % Total 1731179 0,86 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1166861 0,58 % Listed Call Options 18.03.2022-16.12.2022 Until 18.03.2022-16.12.2022 901200 0,45 % Certificates 19.04.2022-05.05.2022 19.04.2022-05.05.2022 14156 0,01 % Total 2082217 1,04 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 690695 0,34 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 19462 0,01 % Euro Medium Term Note 27.01.2027 27.01.2027 Cash 10159 0,01 % OTC Call Options 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 3041268 1,51 % OTC Put Options 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 179279 0,09 % Listed Call Warrants 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 2681512 1,33 % Listed Put Options 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 179279 0,09 % Total 6801654 3,38 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

10 Feb 2022

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

11.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

