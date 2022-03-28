DGAP-PVR: technotrans SE: Release according to Section 43 (1) s. 2 WpHG in connection with Section 40 (1) WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: technotrans SE

technotrans SE: Release according to Section 43 (1) s. 2 WpHG in connection with Section 40 (1) WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.03.2022 / 15:39

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A. and Luxempart S.A., Leudelange, Luxembourg (together 'Luxempart').

Luxempart exceeded the threshold of 20% of voting rights from shares on March 8, 2022. As a result, Luxempart issued a corresponding voting rights notification pursuant to Section 33 (1), Section 34 (1) WpHG. By exceeding the threshold, Luxempart updates its notification on the objectives of the shareholding pursuant to Section 43 WpHG.



In this context, the aforementioned notifying parties informed us on March 28, 2022 pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 2 WpHG of the following :



1. Update of the notification of October 26, 2021 regarding the objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:

a) The investment continues to serve the long-term implementation of strategic objectives and the generation of trading profits;



b) Luxempart does not rule out the possibility of acquiring further voting rights depending on the market and company developments;



c) Luxempart supports the Supervisory Board in the long term in promoting an entrepreneurial approach. As significant shareholder of the issuer, Luxempart strives for appropriate representation on the Supervisory Board;



d) Luxempart continues to support the improvement of the Issuer's capital efficiency in the sense of a long-term value-oriented corporate management. Luxempart does not intend to make any significant changes to the Issuer's capital structure, in particular the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy,

2. Origin of the funds used pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG

The preceding acquisition of voting rights by Luxempart was made using own funds. We refer to the notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 2 WpHG dated October 26, 2021 and the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG ofLuxempart exceeded the threshold of 20% of voting rights from shares on March 8, 2022. As a result, Luxempart issued a corresponding voting rights notification pursuant to Section 33 (1), Section 34 (1) WpHG. By exceeding the threshold, Luxempart updates its notification on the objectives of the shareholding pursuant to Section 43 WpHG.In this context, the aforementioned notifying parties informed us on March 28, 2022 pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 2 WpHG of the following :

28.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

