05.07.2019 13:37:08

DGAP-PVR: technotrans SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: technotrans SE
technotrans SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

05.07.2019 / 13:37
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: technotrans SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
PLZ: 48336
Ort: Sassenberg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003IANGEF3R55G44

2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Luxunion S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Leudelange, Luxemburg

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Luxempart S.A.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
03.07.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,40 % 0,00 % 3,40 % 6907665
letzte Mitteilung 2,96 % 0,00 % 2,96 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A0XYGA7 0 234805 0 % 3,40 %
Summe 234805 3,40 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
%
    Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
%
      Summe %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Luxunion S.A. % % %
Foyer Finance S.A. % % %
Luxempart S.A. 3,40 % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:
 

Datum
05.07.2019


05.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Deutschland
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

837023  05.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837023&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu technotrans SEmehr Nachrichten