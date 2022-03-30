|
30.03.2022 14:27:06
DGAP-PVR: tmc Content Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: tmc Content Group AG
Knaks Holdings Ltd., Paphos, Cyprus informed us on March 14, 2022 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from February 28, 2022 , as follows:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tmc Content Group AG
|Poststrasse 24
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.contentgroup.ch
