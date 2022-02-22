22.02.2022 14:00:04

DGAP-PVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.02.2022 / 14:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Street: Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
Postal code: 6000
City: Perth
Australia
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Georgina Hope Rinehart
Date of birth: 09 Feb 1954

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Hancock Prospecting Pty. Ltd.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Feb 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.03 % 0.00 % 6.03 % 131645090
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
AU0000066086 0 7938634 0.00 % 6.03 %
Total 7938634 6.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Georgina Hope Rinehart % % %
Hancock Prospecting Pty. Ltd. 6.03 % % 6.03 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Feb 2022


22.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia

Wechsel in den Prime Standard vorgesehen
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1285577  22.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285577&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vulcan Energy Resourcesmehr Nachrichten