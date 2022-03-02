DGAP-PVR: WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: WashTec AG

WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.03.2022 / 10:25

Madrid, Spain ('Alantra EQMC'), notified us that on 25 February 2022 Alantra EQMC exceeded the

threshold of 15% of the voting rights in WashTec AG ('WashTec') in accordance with sections 33,

34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds no voting rights in WashTec directly; all voting rights are rather held

by funds managed by Alantra EQMC.



In this context we were informed by Alantra EQMC pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows: The acquisition of the voting rights in WashTec serves to generate trading profits. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of WashTec, Alantra EQMC might acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months. It is intended, in particular by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of WashTec. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market conditions and available transaction opportunities, Alantra EQMC would evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of WashTec introducing relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.

The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 15.12% of the voting rights in WashTec by

Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded,

