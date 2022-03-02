|
02.03.2022 10:25:01
DGAP-PVR: WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: WashTec AG
By voting rights notification dated 28 February 2022, Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A.,
Madrid, Spain ('Alantra EQMC'), notified us that on 25 February 2022 Alantra EQMC exceeded the
threshold of 15% of the voting rights in WashTec AG ('WashTec') in accordance with sections 33,
34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds no voting rights in WashTec directly; all voting rights are rather held
by funds managed by Alantra EQMC.
In this context we were informed by Alantra EQMC pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:
The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 15.12% of the voting rights in WashTec by
Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded,
was financed by the equity of the funds managed by Alantra EQMC.
02.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1292243 02.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!