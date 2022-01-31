|
31.01.2022 17:25:06
DGAP-PVR: windeln.de SE: Correction of a release from 03.06.2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: windeln.de SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
31.01.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|windeln.de SE
|Stefan-George-Ring 23
|81929 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.windeln.de
|
1274818 31.01.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|windeln.de SE
|0,56
|-0,70%
