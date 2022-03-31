DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ZEAL Network SE Street: Straßenbahnring 11 Postal code: 20251 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Oliver Jaster

Date of birth: 14 Jan 1970

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 28 March 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 35.17 % 6.06 % 35.17 % 22396070 Previous notification 33.89 % 0.0 % 33.89 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000ZEAL241 749999 7125611 3.35 % 31.82 % Total 7875610 35.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Acquisition right subject to a condition precedent 13.04.2022, 00:00 13.04.2022, 24:00 Physical settlement 1357695 6.06 % Total 1357695 6.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Oliver Jaster 3.35 % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 27.99 % % 27.99 % - % % % Oliver Jaster 3.35 % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Günther Holding Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG % % % Günther Consulting GmbH % % % Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 27.99 % % 27.99 % - % % % Oliver Jaster 3.35 % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Günther Holding Immobilien Management GmbH % % % Günther Holding Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG % % % Günther Consulting GmbH % % % Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 27.99 % % 27.99 % - % % % Oliver Jaster 3.35 % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 3.83 % % % - % % % Oliver Jaster 3.35 % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs-Management GmbH % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 3.83 % % % - % % % Oliver Jaster 3.35 % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG % % % MAX Automation SE % 6.06 % 6.06 % - % % % Oliver Jaster 3.35 % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % % Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG % % % MAX Automation SE % 6.06 % 6.06 % - % % % Oliver Jaster 3.35 % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % LS Digital Management Services GmbH & Co. KG % % % MAX Automation SE % 6.06 % 6.06 % - % % % Oliver Jaster 3.35 % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % % LS Digital Management Services GmbH & Co. KG % % % MAX Automation SE % 6.06 % 6.06 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The subsidiary MAX Automation SE of the notifying party (Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG) acquired a conditional claim against another subsidiary of Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG to acquire shares in the issuer amounting to up to 6.06% of the voting rights. The instruments relate to shares attributable to Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG pursuant to section 34 WpHG. In the total of shares (6.), the share of voting rights and the share of instruments are therefore not added together.

Date

30 March 2022

