DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE
ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ZEAL Network SE
Street: Straßenbahnring 11
Postal code: 20251
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Exercise of instruments due to maturity

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Oliver Jaster
Date of birth: 14 Jan 1970

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MAX Automation SE
Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Apr 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 35.17 % 0.00 % 35.17 % 22396070
Previous notification 35.17 % 6.06 % 35.17 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ZEAL241 749999 7125611 3.35 % 31.82 %
Total 7875610 35.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Günther Holding Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Günther Consulting GmbH % % %
Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Günther Holding Immobilien Management GmbH % % %
Günther Holding Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Günther Consulting GmbH % % %
Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Othello Drei Beteiligungs-Management GmbH % % %
Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding % % %
Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG % % %
MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % %
Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG % % %
MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
LS Digital Management & Services GmbH & Co. KG % % %
MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % %
LS Digital Management & Services GmbH & Co. KG % % %
MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 %
MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster 35.17 % % 35.17 %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Othello Drei Beteiligungs- Management GmbH % % %
Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 %
MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The instruments within the meaning of section 38 (1) no. 2 of the WpHG related to shares attributed to the reporting person pursuant to section 34 of the WpHG. Therefore, no addition was made when determining the "total shares" above under 6. Reciprocal attribution of voting rights between MAX, Othello 3 & Othello 4 on the one hand, and between O.Jaster, W.M.Günther, Othello 3 & Othello 4 on the other hand due to voting pooling agreements. 

Date
Aktien in diesem Artikel

ZEAL Network SE 36,85 4,54% ZEAL Network SE

