|
29.04.2022 16:29:34
DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
29.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1340229 29.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ZEAL Network SEmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ZEAL Network SEmehr Analysen
|21.04.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.04.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.03.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.03.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.03.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.04.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.03.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.03.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.03.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.04.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.03.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.03.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.03.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ZEAL Network SE
|36,55
|0,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.