DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE

ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



08.08.2022 / 17:05

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







We hereby notify you of the required details pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG, as the voting interest of UBS Group AG and UBS AG (together the 'UBS companies') in ZEAL Network SE has reached and exceeded the threshold of 10% pursuant to section 33 WpHG and section 34 WpHG.

A. Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights (section 43 (1) sentence 3 WpHG)

With regard to the voting rights held directly and indirectly by us or attributed to us pursuant to section 43, para. 1, sentence 3 WpHG, we provide the following information on the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights:



The investment does not serve the implementation of strategic goals, nor the achievement of trading profits of a UBS company.



None of the UBS companies currently intends to acquire further voting rights in ZEAL Network SE by purchase or otherwise within the next 12 months. This does not include acquisitions in the normal course of activities of a global financial services company.



An influence on the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of ZEAL Network SE is currently not sought.



A significant change in the capital structure of ZEAL Network SE, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy, is not currently being sought.

B. Origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights (section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG)

