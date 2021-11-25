DGAP-PVR: zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG
zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.11.2021 / 12:08
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|zooplus AG
|Street:
|Sonnenstraße 15
|Postal code:
|80331
|City:
|München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300VB13ZT2X88PU78
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Shares Tendered to public offer
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.75 %
|0.01 %
|0.76 %
|7,149,178
|Previous notification
|6.29 %
|0.04 %
|6.33 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005111702
|0
|53,754
|0.00 %
|0.75 %
|Total
|53,754
|0.75 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|384
|0.01 %
|
|
|Total
|384
|0.01 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 02.02.2067 to 29.06.2070
|at any time
|Cash
|3
|0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|3
|0.000041962866 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|This notification is being submitted by Morgan Stanley following the successful completion of the acquisition of zooplus AG by Zorro Bidco S.A.R.L..
Date
Date

25.11.2021
