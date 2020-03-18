DH2i Launches DxOdyssey Work From Home Software - Completely Free of Charge, No Strings Attached

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, a leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that in response to the COVID-19 world health crisis and the resulting need to reinvent how we work, DH2i will be offering its DxOdyssey networking software, completely free-of-charge, to anyone seeking to access their work computer (applications and information) from home.

Starting immediately and running until August 31, 2020, Work From Home (WFH) employees can visit the DH2i Work From Home Client Portal (https://wfh.dh2i.com/) to download their free copy of DxOdyssey. The download is completely anonymous – no personal information of any kind will be collected – to provide the assurance that no sales communications will result during or after the download and use of the software. In addition, DH2i will be making its world-class support team available to answer any questions or provide assistance in the download and/or use of the software during business hours: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Pacific Time, Monday-Friday – a service that is also being offered completely free-of-charge.

"When employees are asked to work from home, they oftentimes need to access applications and data that reside on the company network. They may not have remote access solutions such as a VPN in place to access those resources on the network. DxOdyssey Work from Home is an easy, free, secure way to gain access to your work computer from home for people without the budget or technical expertise to set-up an alternate approach," said OJ Ngo, CTO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "For those that do have the option of using a corporate VPN, DxOdyssey also provides an ideal alternative to avoid the inherent security risks of VPNs, such as their potentially opening the door for unauthorized access to business and/or personal/home networks."

"During times of crisis, it is critical that we band together for the greater good. I've been very encouraged by the selfless and generous efforts being made in my community, as well as on the world stage. We at DH2i felt it was our responsibility to do whatever we could as well, and hope the DxOdyssey Work From Home offering serves to ease at least one small element of discomfort," said Don Boxley, DH2i CEO and Co-Founder.

The end of program date and potential need to extend it based on the current state of the COVID-19 world health crisis will be made on August 31, at which time an update will be posted to the DH2i Work From Home Client Portal.

For further details, please read the following message from Don Boxley: https://dh2i.com/blog/a-message-from-our-ceo-free-access-to-dxodyssey-effective-immediately

