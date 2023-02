DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.

The new program was approved as the company's previous $15 million stock repurchase program, which was initially approved in February 2022, has substantially been utilized.

Under the $15 million program, the company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares.