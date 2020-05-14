DHL and REEF Technology Launch Pilot to use Ecofriendly Cargo Bikes for Deliveries in Downtown Miami

MIAMI, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services, is partnering with REEF Technology, the largest operator of parking, mobility, and logistics hubs in North America, to pilot the use of four new low-power electric-assist e-Cargo Cycles for deliveries across Miami. The three-wheeled cycles are equipped with accompanying cargo container and are capable of pulling up to 400 pounds or 60 cubic feet in volume.

The two companies are bringing the environmentally friendly e-Cargo Cycles to Miami as part of the DHL GoGreen strategy to reduce its carbon footprint. The short-term goal of DHL is to implement clean pickup and delivery solutions for 70% of its operations by 2025. Each e-Cargo Cycle deployed enables DHL to take one conventional delivery van off the road, reducing road traffic, noise and pollution while still providing fast efficient deliveries for customers.

REEF's mission is to build the ecosystem that connects the world to your block. By leveraging the power of proximity, REEF is reimagining parking facilities by creating last-block mobility and logistical hubs that serve the needs of cities, residents and businesses. REEF manages the hubs that will serve as the home base for the e-Cargo Cycles that DHL is using during this pilot. REEF's technology-driven infrastructure provides congestion-reducing buffering zones and environmentally-conscious parking, micro-fulfillment and delivery solutions to enable the frictionless movement of goods and services.

"We are excited to partner with DHL and the City of Miami to shape the future of last-block delivery," said REEF Technology CEO Ari Ojalvo. "We appreciate Commissioner Manolo Reyes and his leadership on this issue from the outset and are grateful to Mayor Suarez, Ken Russell the District 2 Commissioner, the Downtown Development Authority, as well as the Miami Parking Authority for leading the way to make freight deliveries safer and more sustainable for the entire community."

"We are thrilled to be leveraging the REEF ecosystem and deploy these new environmentally-friendly vehicles not only to support our emissions-reduction efforts, but also significantly reduce the challenges associated with urban business deliveries, improving safety, productivity and costs," said DHL Express U.S. CEO Greg Hewitt. "They reinforce our own ongoing program to minimize our environmental footprint and support the city government's efforts to promote sustainable city living."

"This partnership between the City of Miami, the Downtown Development Authority, Miami Parking Authority, REEF Technology and DHL is an example of how both public and private entities can work together to realize innovative and environmental solutions that benefit the citizens of Miami," said City Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

"I'm proud to have sponsored many of the City of Miami's mobility ventures," said Commission Vice Chair Ken Russell, whose district includes downtown Miami. "This is another excellent partner in our efforts to balance the needs of residents and businesses in our urban core."

Starting in 2015 when DHL introduced its four-wheel Cubicycle in Europe, DHL implemented the City Hub concept which supports cargo bikes within urban areas. For the Miami e-Cargo cycle pilot, a DHL straight truck equipped with a customized trailer will carry up to nine cargo containers for the e-Cargo Cycles. The containers are delivered to the REEF Hub, where they will be quickly connected to the e-Cargo Cycles at REEF Hub garages for last-mile inner-city deliveries in the morning. The containers can then be reloaded for outbound shipments in the afternoon. The four e-Cargo Cycles being deployed in Miami will result in an expected reduction of 101,000 kg of CO 2 e annually.

DHL couriers will receive comprehensive training to operate the e-Cargo Cycles on the street to ensure compliance with all federal, state and local traffic regulations.

To download high resolution b-roll of the e-Cargo Cycle, please click here: https://bit.ly/2y2UO9N

Media Contacts:

DHL Express Americas

Media Relations

Robert Mintz

Phone: 425.984.4249

E-mail: robert.mintz@dhl.com

Kyle Sklerov (for REEF Technology)

Phone: 212.843.8486

E-mail: ksklerov@rubenstein.com

Katy Feinberg (for REEF Technology)

Phone: 212.843.8047

E-mail: kfeinberg@rubenstein.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhl-and-reef-technology-launch-pilot-to-use-ecofriendly-cargo-bikes-for-deliveries-in-downtown-miami-301059747.html

SOURCE DHL