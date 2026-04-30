30.04.2026 07:36:36

DHL Group Q1 Profit Rises, Revenues Down; Backs FY26 EBIT Outlook

(RTTNews) - German logistics major DHL Group (DPSGY.PK, DHL.DE) Thursday reported higher profit in its first quarter, while revenues were lower primarily due to currency effects.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect EBIT to be above 6.2 billion euros.

The Group expects geopolitical uncertainties to persist throughout 2026, and it will continue to focus on efficiency improvements and investments for future growth.

As part of its Strategy 2030, DHL Group continues to invest in operational efficiency and in regions and sectors with strong customer demand.

CEO Tobias Meyer stated, "Especially in times of geopolitical disruptions, the advantages of our strong global footprint and seasoned local leadership teams become clear. Despite blocked sea routes and closed airspace, we keep cargo moving and our customers' supply chains running."

In the first quarter, consolidated net profit grew 3.3 percent 812 million euros from last year's 786 million euros. Earnings per share improved 7.7 percent to 0.72 euro from 0.67 euro a year ago.

EBIT grew 8.3 percent to 1.48 billion euros from last year's 1.37 billion euros. The company noted that active capacity management, structural cost improvements and yield measures resulted in a significant growth. EBIT margin improved to 7.3 percent from 6.6 percent a year earlier.

Revenue, meanwhile, dropped 2 percent to 20.42 billion euros from prior year's 20.81 billion euros. On an organic basis, Group revenue increased 2 percent in the first quarter.

International revenues fell 3.4 percent year-over-year to 14.81 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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