05.03.2026 08:11:51
DHL Group Q4 Results Down, Hikes Dividend, Sees Profit Growth In FY26- Update
(RTTNews) - German logistics major DHL Group (DPWA.DU), while reporting weak earnings and revenues in its fourth quarter, on Thursday raised dividend, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting profit growth.
In 2026, the Group expects geopolitical uncertainties to persist.
For fiscal 2026, DHL Group expects an operating profit or EBIT above 6.2 billion euros and free cash flow, excluding M&A, of around 3 billion euros. In fiscal 2025, EBIT was 6.10 billion euros.
The Group expects operating profit over 5.6 billion euros for DHL, and over 0.9 billion euros for Post & Parcel Germany.
Further, the company said its Board of Management and Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend increase to 1.90 euros per share from last year's 1.85 euros per share, at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
In the fourth quarter, consolidated net profit dropped 3.4 percent to 1.06 billion euros from 1.10 billion euros. Earnings per share remained flat with last year's 0.93 euro.
EBIT, a key earnings metric, declined 1.3 percent to 1.83 billion euros from 1.85 billion euros.
Revenue for the quarter declined 2.7 percent to 22.09 billion euros from 22.70 billion euros last year.
International revenues were down 4.5 percent to 15.98 billion euros from prior year's 16.72 billion euros.
