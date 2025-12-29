DHT Holdings Aktie

DHT Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J059 / ISIN: MHY2065G1219

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.12.2025 13:24:57

DHT Holdings To Sell 2 VLCCs For $101.6 Mln

(RTTNews) - DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT), a crude oil tanker company, Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the DHT China and the DHT Europe for a combined price of $101.6 million.

After the repayment of existing debt of $5.6 million on the vessels the company expects the transaction to generate net cash proceeds of around $95 million and record gains of $30.4 million and $29.7 million respectively on the two sales.

Both the vessels were built at Hyundai in 2007 and are expected to be delivered during the first quarter of 2026.

In pre-market activity, DHT shares were trading at $12.27, up 0.41% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DHT Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DHT Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DHT Holdings Inc 10,22 -0,10% DHT Holdings Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich ebenso nur marginal. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen