DHT Holdings To Sell 2 VLCCs For $101.6 Mln
(RTTNews) - DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT), a crude oil tanker company, Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the DHT China and the DHT Europe for a combined price of $101.6 million.
After the repayment of existing debt of $5.6 million on the vessels the company expects the transaction to generate net cash proceeds of around $95 million and record gains of $30.4 million and $29.7 million respectively on the two sales.
Both the vessels were built at Hyundai in 2007 and are expected to be delivered during the first quarter of 2026.
In pre-market activity, DHT shares were trading at $12.27, up 0.41% on the New York Stock Exchange.
