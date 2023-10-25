DIA Strengthens Dental Staffing with Investment in Cloud Dentistry

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) , a leading dental and healthcare investment firm, is delighted to announce its fourth strategic investment. The current investment is into Cloud Dentistry , a workforce management platform focused on the dental industry and poised to transform how practices manage their labor while unlocking new opportunities for dental professionals. This partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies' efforts to transform the dental industry through innovative technology solutions.

Cloud Dentistry has consistently demonstrated its commitment to simplifying the way dental professionals and support staff connect with practices. By leveraging a user-friendly platform and advanced algorithms, Cloud Dentistry has redefined the dental staffing experience, ensuring seamless matches between skilled professionals and dental practices. The unique platform unlocks fractional labor, expands and enhances workplace productivity, and boosts engagement among staff.

DIA is a first-of-its-kind venture firm at the forefront of fostering advancements in dental care and practice management. By leading Cloud Dentistry's Series B, DIA believes that Cloud Dentistry will transform the dental workforce landscape and become the new standard for workforce management used by dental practices. By providing resources and support, DIA aims to bolster Cloud Dentistry's expansion efforts and enhance the platform's capabilities, ultimately benefiting dental professionals and practices across the country.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Cloud Dentistry," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of DIA. "Their innovative approach to the dental workforce aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of dentistry and is a true win-win for both professionals and practices. This investment reflects our confidence in their team and their ability to continue transforming the industry."

"Cloud Dentistry is honored to receive DIA's fourth investment. For years, we've been searching for the right VC partner, and we can't think of a better partner than DIA. With their industry expertise, connections, and access to capital, it's a dream come true. With DIA's support, we look forward to further improving the dental staffing process and empowering dental professionals and practices alike," shares Trey Tepichin, Cloud Dentistry's Co-Founder and CEO.

About Dental Innovation Alliance

Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) is a close group of dental industry executives that funds, advises and propels the success of early-stage companies building the future of dentistry through technology. Its investor base includes executives and experts from some of the largest and most innovative dental support organizations and other dental businesses. DIA has offices in New York, Nashville, and Research Triangle Park, NC.

