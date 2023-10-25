Diadem Licenses US Rights To IP Of AlzoSure Predict Blood-based Prognostic Tech To Quest Diagnostics

(RTTNews) - Diadem SpA said it has formed a strategic collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (DGX), a provider of diagnostic information services, designed to improve access to high quality blood tests for evaluating the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

As per terms of the deal, Diadem has licensed exclusive U.S. rights to the intellectual property of its AlzoSure® Predict blood-based prognostic technology to Quest for the purpose of developing, validating and marketing a laboratory-developed test service for providers and patients in the U.S. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the AlzoSure test Breakthrough Device Designation in January 2022. The test helps identify a variant of the p53 protein that is implicated in Alzheimer's disease.