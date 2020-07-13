Diageo Announces Creation of World's First Ever 100% Plastic Free Paper-based Spirits Bottle

- Launch of 'Pulpex Limited' a new partnership between Diageo and Pilot Lite to launch new spirits bottle made of paper

- New bottle will debut with Johnnie Walker in early 2021

- A consortium of global FMCG companies has been created to develop the technology further, including PepsiCo and Unilever

LONDON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo, makers of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, has today announced that it has created the world's first ever 100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle, made entirely from sustainably sourced wood. The bottle will debut with Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch Whisky, in early 2021.

It comes as Diageo announces that it has launched a new partnership with Pilot Lite, a venture management company, to launch Pulpex Limited, a new world-leading sustainable packaging technology company. To ensure that the technology can be used in every area of life, Pulpex Limited has established a partner consortium of world leading FMCG companies in non-competing categories including Unilever, and PepsiCo, with further partners expected to be announced later in the year. The consortium partners are each expecting to launch their own branded paper bottles, based on Pulpex Limited's design and technology, in 2021.

Pulpex Limited has developed a 'first-of-its-kind' scalable paper-based bottle designed and developed to be 100% plastic free and expected to be fully recyclable. The bottle is made from sustainably sourced pulp to meet food-safe standards and will be fully recyclable in standard waste streams. The technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs, or move existing designs into paper, whilst not compromising on the existing quality of the product.

Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, Diageo PLC, said: "We're proud to have created this world first. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking. It feels fitting that we should launch it with Johnnie Walker, a brand that has often led the way in innovation throughout its 200 years existence."

Pulpex Limited's technology allows it to produce a variety of plastic-free, single mould bottles that can be used across a range of consumer goods. The packaging has been designed to contain a variety of liquid products and will form part of Diageo's commitment towards Goal 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: 'Responsible Consumption and Production'.

Richard Slater, Chief R&D Officer, Unilever, said: "We believe in tackling plastic waste through innovation and collaboration. We are going to halve our use of virgin plastic at Unilever, reducing our use of plastic packaging by more than 100,000 tonnes in the next five years. Joining forces to develop and test paper bottles is an incredibly exciting step forward, and we're delighted to be working together to tackle one of the biggest environmental challenges of our time."

Simon Lowden, Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo, said: "Innovative solutions and partnerships are critical to driving meaningful progress toward a circular economy. The Pulpex consortium is well positioned to deliver sustainable packaging at scale and across industries, having impact beyond what any organization could achieve alone. We're proud to be a part of it."

Sandy Westwater, Director, Pilot Lite said, "We're thrilled to be working with global brand leaders in this consortium. By working together, we can use the collective power of the brands to help minimise the environmental footprint of packaging by changing manufacturing and consumer behaviours."

For more information, please contact the Diageo press office on press@diageo.com or +44 (0) 7803 856 200.

For information on Pilot Lite please contact press@pilotlitevenures.com.

Notes to Editors

More information about Pulpex Limited can be found at www.pulpex.com

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Pilot Lite

Pilot Lite Group, parent company of Pilot Lite Ventures and Pilot Lite Capital, is a pioneer and international leader in venture management, with a successful track record helping Fortune 500/FTSE 100 corporates accelerate the commercialization of innovation. Pilot Lite Ventures helps corporate clients identify, de-risk, validate and launch early-stage technology, new ventures and stranded intellectual property across developed and emerging channels and markets. Pilot Lite Capital directly invests in Corporate IP, products and brands and converts the assets into free-standing, revenue-generating businesses.

Media contacts: press@diageo.com or +44 (0) 7803-856-200

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213460/Diageo_Paper_based_Spirits_Bottle.jpg