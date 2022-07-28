Diageo Posts Strong FY22 Results

(RTTNews) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO), on Thursday, reported full-year profit attributable to parent company's shareholders of £3.25 billion or 139.7p per share versus £2.66 billion or 113.4p per share last year.

Basic earnings per share before exceptional items surged to 151.9p from 117.5p earned a year ago.

Operating profit increased to £4.41 billion from £3.73 billion reported in the previous year.

Net sales for the year 2022 amounted to £15.5 billion, 21% higher than the previous year's sales of £12.7 billion, primarily driven by strong organic net sales growth, up 21.4%, with strong double-digit growth across all regions.

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, said, "We delivered double-digit organic net sales growth across all regions and we gained or held off-trade market share in over 85% of our total net sales value in measured markets. We expanded operating margin while increasing marketing investment ahead of net sales growth and we used our strong cash generation to invest in long-term growth."