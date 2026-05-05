Diageo Aktie
WKN: 851247 / ISIN: GB0002374006
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05.05.2026 19:30:00
Diageo Stock Continues to Sink -- What Investors Need to Know
Diageo (NYSE: DEO), one of the world's biggest producers of alcoholic beverages, was once a stable blue chip consumer staples stock. But over the past 12 months, its stock has declined nearly 30%. Over the past five years, its stock has been cut in half. Let's see why Diageo's stock plummeted -- and whether it's worth buying as the bulls look the other way.Diageo sells more than 200 brands of spirits, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks across nearly 180 countries. Its top brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Casamigos, Smirnoff, Don Julio, and Guinness. Its biggest and most important market is the United States, which accounted for 29% of its top line in fiscal 2025 (which ended last June).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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