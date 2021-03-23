Dialog Customers Enjoy Spotify with Apigate's Carrier Billing Solution

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apigate offers Dialog subscribers a secure and hassle-free payment mode, through Apigate's Direct Carrier Billing solution (DCB), to subscribe to Spotify.

Apigate is a leading global monetization and customer growth solution provider. The DCB solution comes with a seamless customer journey for Dialog customers when they subscribe to Spotify. Apigate has tailor-made the DCB solution to meet the needs of Dialog subscribers.

Raja Mansukhani, Director of Sales & Business Development from Apigate: "We are excited to further expand our partnership with Dialog who's the #1 telco operator in Sri Lanka. Apigate's DCB solution eliminates the need for a bank account or a credit card, thus making Spotify more accessible to Dialog's subscribers. At Apigate, our focus is on providing access to global content/OTT players to end customers via innovative products and solutions.

Viranga Seneviratne, General Manager of IdeaMart powered by Dialog Axiata PLC said "Dialog is excited to partner with Apigate to enable a Direct Carrier Billing solution which offers a user-friendly payment experience, where Dialog subscribers need not use bank accounts or credit cards. They have the simple option to pay from their mobile account balance. Dialog has always strived to create the best experience for its customers & this partnership is another example of that."

About Apigate

Apigate is a global digital monetisation and customer growth solution provider. We have an in-depth understanding of the digital content and services' landscape with a single point of integration and operations, thus making us the trusted one-stop partner for digital businesses from around the world.

We have enabled over 100 digital partners (globally recognized entertainment & gaming OTTs, app stores and others) providing them access to over 1 billion consumers across the globe through mobile operators, e-wallet providers, e-marketplaces and many more. Our stable and secure platform provides a seamless and frictionless user experience with a swift Go to Market for a multi-country rollout.

Visit www.apigate.com for more details.

About Dialog Axiata PLC

Dialog Axiata PLC, is one of Sri Lanka's largest telecommunications service providers, and the country's largest mobile network operator with 16.28 million subscribers which amounts to 57% of the Sri Lankan mobile market.

Visit www.dialog.lk for more details.

SOURCE Apigate