|
10.01.2023 15:00:00
Dialogue with China | A new look at Xinjiang
BEIJING, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):
In recent years, Western media coverage of China's Xinjiang has often been negative due to a lack of information and trust. The reality of Xinjiang is overshadowed by endless outrageous and sensational headlines concerning "human rights." So, what is life actually like in Xinjiang? Why is Western rhetoric concerning Xinjiang always imbued with prejudice and presumption? Join us as we take a closer look at the facts.
Dialogue with China
http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/node_8027839.shtml
About Chinadiplomacy.org.cn：The website for China's Diplomacy in the New Era was jointly built by China Internet Information Center and China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center). The website offers the latest news and information about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, as well as China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies, in both Chinese and English.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialogue-with-china--a-new-look-at-xinjiang-301717221.html
SOURCE Chinadiplomacy.org.cn
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen fallen wie erwartet aus: ATX freundlich -- DAX über 15.000 Punkten -- US-Märkte vorbörslich freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich minimal im Plus
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Donnerstag in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street dürfte den Donnerstagshandel etwas höher beginnen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck.